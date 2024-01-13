Alabama State vs. Alcorn State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) versus the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC), at 5:00 PM ET.
Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Alabama State Games
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- CJ Hines: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micah Octave: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ubong Okon: 2.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison
|Alabama State Rank
|Alabama State AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|257th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|68.3
|309th
|291st
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|87.9
|361st
|44th
|40.7
|Rebounds
|33.2
|314th
|44th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|258th
|138th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|4.9
|347th
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|9.8
|353rd
|94th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|103rd
