Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) facing the Samford Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Samford Players to Watch

Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Lexie Pritchard: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Addie Porter: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Karsen Murphy: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

