The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon team, the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Samford vs. VMI Game Information

Samford Players to Watch

  • Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

  • Taeshaud Jackson: 7.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Samford vs. VMI Stat Comparison

Samford Rank Samford AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
5th 90.2 Points Scored 69.5 294th
277th 75.0 Points Allowed 71.9 205th
63rd 39.7 Rebounds 40.3 50th
61st 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.9 115th
10th 10.7 3pt Made 7.5 181st
4th 20.5 Assists 11.6 314th
342nd 14.6 Turnovers 15.8 360th

