The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt team, the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Rigsby: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson Fields: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Ivory: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Mo Arnold: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Troy vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Troy Rank Troy AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank 42nd 82.4 Points Scored 69.8 289th 168th 70.7 Points Allowed 71.4 190th 36th 40.9 Rebounds 36.8 171st 14th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 10.1 102nd 46th 9.4 3pt Made 6.3 288th 88th 15.3 Assists 11.7 313th 313th 13.6 Turnovers 12.1 208th

