Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayland Randall: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- CJ Hines: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micah Octave: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ubong Okon: 2.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison
|Alabama State Rank
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|256th
|72
|Points Scored
|70
|285th
|286th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|88.2
|362nd
|40th
|40.7
|Rebounds
|34.4
|274th
|42nd
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|134th
|136th
|8
|3pt Made
|4.1
|359th
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|9.9
|347th
|97th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|15.4
|356th
