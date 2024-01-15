The Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Game Information

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Jayland Randall: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Omari Peek-Green: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chad Moodie: 5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Alabama State Players to Watch

Antonio Madlock: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK CJ Hines: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Micah Octave: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ubong Okon: 2.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison

Alabama State Rank Alabama State AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 256th 72 Points Scored 70 285th 286th 75.8 Points Allowed 88.2 362nd 40th 40.7 Rebounds 34.4 274th 42nd 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th 136th 8 3pt Made 4.1 359th 267th 12.3 Assists 9.9 347th 97th 10.8 Turnovers 15.4 356th

