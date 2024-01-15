The Alabama State Hornets (0-11) play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-7) in a clash of SWAC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Monday.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Alabama State Players to Watch

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Dakiyah Sanders: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Whitney Dunn: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Che'Mya Carouthers: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Amiah Simmons: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Darian Burgin: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaylah Turner: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Asianae Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

