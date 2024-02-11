Currently the New Orleans Saints have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Odds to Win the NFC South: +155

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), the Saints are 13th-best in the NFL. They are far below that, 19th, according to computer rankings.

The Saints' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.

The Saints' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.

New Orleans has one win against the spread this year.

Not one of the Saints' five games has gone over the point total this season.

The Saints have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

New Orleans won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Saints own the 25th-ranked offense this year (289.0 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 274.6 yards allowed per game.

The Saints sport the 22nd-ranked offense this year (19.2 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 15.2 points allowed per game.

Derek Carr has four TD passes and two picks in five games, completing 65.3% for 946 yards (189.2 per game).

Chris Olave has 25 receptions for 318 yards (63.6 per game) and one touchdown in five games.

Rashid Shaheed has 14 catches for 213 yards (42.6 per game) and one TD in five games.

In the passing game, Michael Thomas has scored zero times, hauling in 26 balls for 284 yards (56.8 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, the Saints' Carl Granderson has collected 17 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in his five games.

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +75000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers L 26-9 +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots W 34-0 +20000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +75000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +1400 14 December 10 Panthers - +75000 15 December 17 Giants - +30000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

