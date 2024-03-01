Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2), listing them with the 39th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among SWAC teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Bulldogs are set to square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in a home contest on Saturday, November 18. This clash starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Alabama A&M Team Stats

Alabama A&M ranks 302nd in the nation with 51.0 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 272nd with 76.5 points allowed per game.

Alabama A&M Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-1

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-1 Alabama A&M has one loss versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Alabama A&M has one loss to Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

