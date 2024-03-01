Bookmakers expect decent results from the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0), giving them the 48th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

Sunday's slate includes a home matchup for the Crimson Tide against the Morehead State Eagles. Game time is set for 3:00 PM ET.

Crimson Tide NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Alabama Team Stats

With 86.0 points per game on offense, Alabama ranks 52nd in the nation. On defense, it cedes 44.5 points per contest, which ranks 26th in college basketball.

Alabama Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Alabama has two wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

