Pensacola, FL – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced on Friday that the team will dedicate over $25,000 to aid seasonal employees of the team following Minor League Baseball’s announcement that the beginning of the 2020 season will be delayed.
“We support the decision by both Major and Minor League Baseball to delay the beginning of the 2020 baseball season, as the safety of our community is our number one priority,” Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer said. “The Blue Wahoos have over 250 seasonal employees, many who rely on the paychecks they receive from working at our games to provide for their families, and we want to minimize the effects a disruption to our schedule may have on them financially. Starting Monday, seasonal employees of the Blue Wahoos will receive $100 each from the team as a stipend in case our first homestand is postponed.”
Blue Wahoos seasonal staff members will receive information by email with directions to receive their stipend.
