Blue Wahoos, StadiumDrop partner for in-seat concessions delivery

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have joined with StadiumDrop to bring in-seat concessions delivery and contactless payment options to Blue Wahoos Stadium, allowing fans to enjoy Pensacola’s award-winning ballpark food and drink without leaving their seat.
Under the partnership, fans will be able to use the StadiumDrop phone app from their seat to order from the Blue Wahoos concessions menu and StadiumDrop staff will deliver the food directly to the fan’s seat.
“Our partnership with StadiumDrop will take our fan experience to a new level,” ballpark executive chef Travis Wilson said for a news release. “StadiumDrop offers fans both a safer and faster concessions experience, allowing them to order and enjoy their favorite ballpark foods from the comfort of their seat without missing a single pitch.”
The news release states that StadiumDrop concessions orders and transactions will be completed through the StadiumDrop app, available for free download in the app store on mobile devices. StadiumDrop’s menu at Blue Wahoos Stadium will feature the most popular menu items offered at the ballpark including hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, popcorn, nachos, pretzels, soda, and beer.
“We are delighted and grateful for this opportunity to partner with an organization like the Blue Wahoos. Our hope is to enhance a game day atmosphere that is already award-winning and vibrant with our mobile concession platform,” said StadiumDrop CEO Kristen McAbee. “We are allowing fans the opportunity to make even more memories with their friends and family. In today’s environment, it's important that fans have the opportunity for mobile ordering and we will deliver that very thing.”
The Blue Wahoos 2021 home opener is Tuesday, May 11th against the Birmingham Barons at 6:35 PM. For more information please visit www.BlueWahoos.com.
