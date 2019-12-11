Former Alabama State quarterback Woody McCorvey is one of eight people who have been selected for the Class of 2020 for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
McCorvey, a Grove Hill native, played quarterback at Alabama State from 1968 until 1971 where the Hornets compiled a 25-15-1 record overall. During his playing days, McCorvey played for two head coaches at Alabama State in Whitney Van Cleve (1968) and Henry Holbert (1969-71).
After completing his playing days, he began his coaching career in the high school ranks before moving to North Carolina Central in to begin his collegiate coaching career at North Carolina Central.
He has held positions at the University of Alabama, Alabama A&M, Clemson, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee. During his 26-plus years in college football, McCorvey has been a part of five national championship teams and 31 bowl games.
McCorvey has worked with four national championship head coaches and three coaches who earned induction in the College Football Hall of Fame.
He joins the likes of former Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Crooms, former Auburn football player Ronnie Brown, Paralympian Doug Kennedy, Auburn baseball player and longtime Auburn Montgomery baseball coach Q.V. Lowe, baseball star Jorge Posada, legendary Birmingham-Southern basketball coach Duane Reboul and football official Steve Shaw.
The 52nd annual induction banquet is set for May 2, 2020 at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel. The eight newly inductees increases the total number of inductees to 369.
