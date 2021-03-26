MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The college baseball season is almost to the midway point.
Both Alabama and Auburn are playing conference series this weekend, while South Alabama steps out of conference for the final time.
The 23rd ranked Crimson Tide is hosting the third ranked Ole Miss Rebels. The teams are playing a double header today, with first pitch is set for 2 p.m.
The Auburn Tigers are hosting the Kentucky Wildcats. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Plainsman Park.
The South Alabama Jaguars hitting the road to take on the the Northwestern State Demons. The series gets underway tonight at 6:30.
