MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The South Alabama, Auburn and Alabama baseball teams are all in action tonight.
The South Alabama Jaguars are hitting the road to take on Southern Miss.
South has won the previous two meetings this year with the Golden Eagles at home. Southern Miss is 21 and 9 on the year, and the Jags are 16 and 13.
First pitch is scheduled at 6 p.m. from Pete Taylor Park.
The Auburn Tigers are taking on the 20th ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Tonight's game will be the 240th meeting all time between the schools.
Auburn holds a 121-112-6 advantage.
Georgia Tech is 15 and 12 on the season. Auburn is 12 and 16.
First pitch from Mac Nease Baseball Park is set for 5 p.m.
The Alabama Crimson Tide is hosting the Samford Bulldogs.
This is the 109th meeting. Alabama leads the series 93 to 15. Samford is 21 and 11 on the season, and Alabama is 19 and 12.
First pitch from Sewell Thomas Stadium is set for 6 p.m.
