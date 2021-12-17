MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There's nothing quite like football Saturday in the South!
The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Liberty University Flames are in town and gearing up for Saturday's big game, the LendingTree Bowl.
The Eagles are set to square off against the flames at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The head coaches of both teams talked about their excitement and expectations for their teams during a press conference.
“I think that our guys have a deep-seeded resolve that is able to withstand almost everything," said Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan head coach.
Hugh Freeze, Liberty University head coach, said, “This is a different year, different team, different make up, but I'm optimistic we'll play one of our better games tomorrow night," said Hugh Freeze, Liberty University head coach.
Kickoff is at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
