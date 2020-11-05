HATTIESBURG, Miss. - The Southern Miss football game at UTEP has been moved up a day to Friday, Dec. 4, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be streamed via the ESPN Networks.
The contest is a make-up for the Oct. 17 date that was postponed due to COVID-19. The move was made by UTEP to avoid potential scheduling conflicts with their men’s and women’s basketball programs.
