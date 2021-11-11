MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The early signing period for local high school athletes has kicked off in some sports.
George Meyers, Barry Dunning, Will Taylor and Laura Burch of McGill-Toolen announced their college athletics plans during a ceremony Wednesday.
Meyers will be staying in Alabama, playing baseball for the Auburn Tigers, while Dunning is heading to the University of Arkansas on a basketball scholarship.
Taylor will be playing baseball at Flagler College, and Burch will be playing golf at the University of South Alabama.
The students say they owe a lot to their families and coaches, and they're ready to take on the next phase.
"I want to thank my dad, for sure, and my mom, grandparents," Meyers said. "All the coaching staff."
Dunning said, "It's a great day for me and my family, with all the hard work that paid off, all the sacrifices my parents made."
McGill's athletic director, Bill Griffin, praised all the student athletes for their hard work in sports and in the classroom.
Congratulations also are due to Mobile Christian softball's Ja'Niyah Boykin, who we're told will be joining the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Alabama State Hornets next year.
Boykin has experienced a lot of success already, helping the Leopards make the state playoffs last season. She also has made all-county in track. She will make her commitment official next Wednesday.
