The family of injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa released the following statement Tuesday:
“We would like to thank all of the Alabama family and everyone across the world for the prayers and outpouring of love and support for our son and our family. We felt the unceasing prayer, and words can’t express how overwhelming and uplifting that has been for us. We have total faith in God’s plan for Tua, and we know his plan is never wrong. God’s grace, mercy, love and faithfulness in our lives has never been more evident, despite this setback. The care and support Tua and our family has received is nothing short of amazing, and we can’t express our appreciation enough for Dr. Cain, Jeff Allen, Coach Saban, Tua’s teammates, the Alabama Athletics department, our pastors and all of the doctors and nurses that have done such an outstanding job of taking care of Tua. God Bless and Roll Tide!” -- Galu and Diane Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending dislocated right hip when he was sacked by two Mississippi State defenders in the second quarter of Saturday's game.
He was flown to Birmingham and later went to Houston for surgery Monday that has been called successful.
"Tua's prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery," Alabama orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement. "He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.