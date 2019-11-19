Alabama Mississippi St Football

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is carted off the field after getting injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The family of injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa released the following statement Tuesday:

“We would like to thank all of the Alabama family and everyone across the world for the prayers and outpouring of love and support for our son and our family. We felt the unceasing prayer, and words can’t express how overwhelming and uplifting that has been for us. We have total faith in God’s plan for Tua, and we know his plan is never wrong. God’s grace, mercy, love and faithfulness in our lives has never been more evident, despite this setback. The care and support Tua and our family has received is nothing short of amazing, and we can’t express our appreciation enough for Dr. Cain, Jeff Allen, Coach Saban, Tua’s teammates, the Alabama Athletics department, our pastors and all of the doctors and nurses that have done such an outstanding job of taking care of Tua. God Bless and Roll Tide!” -- Galu and Diane Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending dislocated right hip when he was sacked by two Mississippi State defenders in the second quarter of Saturday's game.

He was flown to Birmingham and later went to Houston for surgery Monday that has been called successful.

"Tua's prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery," Alabama orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement. "He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab."

