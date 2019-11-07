A sellout crowd is expected to cheer on the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers when the two storied SEC West opponents meet Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Ahead of the game, both Alabama and LSU are warning fans to be wary of becoming victims of counterfeit tickets.
The following warning was issued by UA:
Notice To Alabama Football Fans Concerning Counterfeit Tickets
The University of Alabama is looking forward to welcoming another sellout crowd when the Crimson Tide football team hosts LSU Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the UA Athletic Ticket Office wishes to remind fans of the potential danger of being sold counterfeit tickets at Tide home games.
If fans have any doubt about the validity of their tickets, they can visit the UA Athletic Ticket Office at Coleman Coliseum to verify their tickets during regular business hours, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. On game day, those tickets can be verified beginning at 10 a.m. by University officials on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium by reporting to Gate 3 or Gate 32. Officials will be available at those gates to examine any tickets.
Unfortunately, counterfeit tickets – sold on the internet and by individuals around the stadium and on campus on game day – can lead to some fans being defrauded. With this in mind, the UA Athletic Ticket Office would like to remind fans that any person who purchases a stolen or counterfeit ticket may be denied admission at the gates and any individual trying to gain entry with a ticket found to be fraudulent could be subject to investigation. Also, any person in the stadium who is caught with a stolen or counterfeit ticket will be ejected.
The lone authorized primary outlet for Alabama football tickets is the UA Athletic Ticket Office. Fans may also utilize StubHub, the authorized secondary marketplace, for game tickets. Buyers who purchase tickets from other sources do so at their own risk.
LSU Athletics tweeted the following advice:
For fans looking to resell their 🎟 for this weekend's @LSUfootball game, we recommend you do so through our official marketplace.
Please do not sell your 🎟 by posting pics. Scammers & counterfeiters can steal your barcode and invalidate your original 🎟
