MOBILE, Ala. --Here are the scores for the latest high school football games this season:

Williamson 53, LeFlore 0

Spanish Fort 21, Fairhope 10

McAdory 21, St. Paul's 7

Alma Bryant 22, B.C. Rain 0 

Baker 13, UMS-Wright 0 

Gulf Shores 17, Elberta 7

Andalusia 21, Faith Academy 20

Foley 28, Robertsdale 19

Jackson 47, T.R. Miller 44 

Baldwin County 34, Mary G. Montgomery 0

Orange Beach 50, J.F. Shields 0 

Theodore 28, Saraland 14

