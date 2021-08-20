MOBILE, Ala. --Here are the scores for the latest high school football games this season:
Williamson 53, LeFlore 0
Spanish Fort 21, Fairhope 10
McAdory 21, St. Paul's 7
Alma Bryant 22, B.C. Rain 0
Baker 13, UMS-Wright 0
Gulf Shores 17, Elberta 7
Andalusia 21, Faith Academy 20
Foley 28, Robertsdale 19
Jackson 47, T.R. Miller 44
Baldwin County 34, Mary G. Montgomery 0
Orange Beach 50, J.F. Shields 0
Theodore 28, Saraland 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.