Below are the scores from several games in our area during week ten of high school football action.
BALDWIN COUNTY 42 B.C. RAIN 12
WASHINGTON COUNTY 0 CHICKASAW 49
SOUTHERN CHOCTAW 18 COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN 36
ST. PAUL'S 42 DAPHNE 53
SATSUMA 7 FAITH ACADEMY 42
JACKSON 35 LEFLORE 22
THEODORE 34 MARY G MONTGOMERY 6
BAKER 14 MCGILL-TOOLEN 42
J.F. SHIELDS 30 MCINTOSH 8
BLOUNT 6 SARALAND 17
GULF SHORES 3 SPANISH FORT 42
MOBILE CHRISTIAN 49 ST. MICHAEL 17
CITRONELLE 28 WILCOX CENTRAL 0
