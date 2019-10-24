Below are the scores from several games in our area during week ten of high school football action.

BALDWIN COUNTY 42 B.C. RAIN 12

WASHINGTON COUNTY 0 CHICKASAW 49

SOUTHERN CHOCTAW 18 COTTAGE HILL CHRISTIAN 36

ST. PAUL'S 42 DAPHNE 53

SATSUMA 7 FAITH ACADEMY 42

JACKSON 35 LEFLORE 22

THEODORE 34 MARY G MONTGOMERY 6

BAKER 14 MCGILL-TOOLEN 42

J.F. SHIELDS 30 MCINTOSH 8

BLOUNT 6 SARALAND 17

GULF SHORES 3 SPANISH FORT 42

MOBILE CHRISTIAN 49 ST. MICHAEL 17

CITRONELLE 28 WILCOX CENTRAL 0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.