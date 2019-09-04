- Abbeville 34, Ashford 28
- Albertville 61, Columbia 0
- Alexandria 21, Jacksonville 14
- American Christian Academy 56, Woodlawn 0
- Andalusia 21, Trinity Presbyterian 10
- Appalachian 49, Coosa Christian 19
- Arab 49, West Point 35
- Ardmore 22, Elkmont 8
- Austin 56, Decatur 14
- Baldwin County 63, Gulf Shores 13
- Berry 43, Cold Springs 15
- Bessemer City 42, Spain Park 35
- Beulah 56, Ellwood Christian Academy 0
- Bibb County 19, Pelham 17
- Blount 43, Robertsdale 0
- Brantley 59, New Brockton 20
- Brewer 37, Danville 8
- Brilliant 65, Vina 0
- Carroll-Ozark 14, Russell County 6
- Catholic-Montgomery 14, Anniston 13
- Cedar Bluff 14, Spring Garden 12
- Central - Clay County 38, Benjamin Russell 14
- Central-Hayneville 34, Barbour County 0
- Central-Tuscaloosa 53, Greene County 13
- Chelsea 17, Briarwood Christian 14
- Cherokee County 42, St. Clair County 7
- Chickasaw 28, Saint Luke's Episcopal 21
- Childersburg 64, Talladega County Central 20
- Citronelle 25, Leroy 10
- Clay-Chalkville 38, James Clemens 37
- Clements 48, Tanner 14
- Colbert County 48, Cherokee 0
- Colbert Heights 28, Wilson 12
- Collinsville 40, Crossville 13
- Corner 45, Oak Grove 0
- Cottage Hill 35, Florala 20
- Crenshaw Christian Academy 27, Pike Liberal Arts 13
- DAR 49, Douglas 12
- Daleville 58, Wicksburg 41
- Daphne 35, Spanish Fort 7
- Davidson 24, Alma Bryant 6
- Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 6
- Demopolis 13, Northridge 0
- Donoho 21, Horseshoe Bend 0
- Dora 42, Carbon Hill 14
- Dothan 54, Wetumpka 41
- Edgewood Academy 28, Morgan Academy 0
- Elba 36, Opp 34
- Enterprise 50, Charles Henderson 22
- Escambia County 41, Wilcox Central 0
- Etowah 43, Moody 13
- Eufaula 63, Beauregard 19
- Fairhope 17, Mary Montgomery 0
- Fairview 41, Hanceville 6
- Faith Academy 34, Bayside Academy 21
- Fayette County 21, Winfield 7
- Fayetteville 20, Victory Chr. 6
- Flomaton 34, Northview, Fla. 26
- Florence 33, Buckhorn 20
- Fort Payne 42, Scottsboro 7
- Fruitdale 35, Elberta 31
- Fyffe 28, Geraldine 0
- G.W. Long 28, Dale County 16
- Gardendale 21, Athens 14
- Gaylesville 46, Asbury 6
- Glenwood 35, Lakeside School 0
- Good Hope 41, Priceville 26
- Gordo 21, Aliceville 20, OT
- Goshen 21, Ariton 7
- Guntersville 28, Boaz 19
- Haleyville 33, Central-Florence 16
- Hamilton 19, Cordova 14
- Hartselle 49, Brooks 29
- Hatton 20, West Morgan 9
- Hayden 17, Oneonta 14
- Headland 36, Highland Home 34
- Hewitt-Trussville 47, West Forsyth, Ga. 19
- Hillcrest 32, Tuscaloosa County 14
- Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Montgomery Academy 16
- Holt 31, Autaugaville 0
- Holtville 41, Central Coosa 0
- Hoover 37, Cocoa, Fla. 23
- Houston Academy 28, McKenzie 21
- Hubbard 40, Shoals Christian 6
- Hubbertville 14, Waterloo 7
- Huffman 34, Parker 26
- Huntsville 30, Mae Jemison 15
- Ider 17, Holly Pond 2
- Isabella 49, Billingsley 7
- J.U. Blacksher 55, Prattville Christian Academy 14
- Jemison 22, Greensboro 8
- John Carroll Catholic 34, Leeds 33, 2OT
- Keith 28, Vincent 19
- Lanett 17, LaFayette 0
- Lauderdale County 40, Randolph School 15
- Lee-Scott Academy 42, Fort Dale Academy 24
- Lexington 3, Rogers 0
- Linden 56, Sumter Central High School 0
- Locust Fork 39, Cleveland 37
- Luverne 41, Georgiana 6
- Lynn 26, Phillips-Bear Creek 14
- Macon-East 42, Hooper Academy 19
- Madison Academy 17, Lawrence County 7
- Madison County 46, Westminster Christian Academy 23
- Marbury 35, Elmore County 18
- Marion County 26, Hackleburg 6
- Mars Hill Bible 48, Sheffield 6
- McAdory 58, Dallas County 0
- Midfield 22, Tarrant 0
- Monroe Academy 35, South Choctaw Academy 6
- Monroe County 20, J.F. Shields 14
- Mortimer Jordan 20, Cullman 17
- Munford 28, Talladega 15
- Muscle Shoals 46, Bob Jones 19
- New Hope 27, Section 0
- North Sand Mountain 28, Dade County, Ga. 26
- Northside 40, Brookwood 0
- Oakman 32, Curry 13
- Ohatchee 55, White Plains 18
- Opelika 21, Auburn 13
- Oxford 42, Gadsden 7
- Paul Bryant 20, Minor 7
- Pell City 27, Calera 21
- Piedmont 28, Addison 16
- Pike County 38, Alabama Christian Academy 13
- Pike Road 48, Loachapoka 7
- Pinson Valley 27, Ramsay 7
- Pisgah 47, Woodville 21
- Plainview 36, North Jackson 35, OT
- Pleasant Grove 28, West Blocton 6
- Pleasant Valley 61, West End 42
- Prattville 42, Stanhope Elmore 0
- Providence Christian 49, Houston County 0
- R.C. Hatch 30, Francis Marion 14
- Ranburne 41, Glencoe 0
- Randolph County 28, Notasulga 7
- Red Bay 30, Phil Campbell 20
- Russellville 27, Deshler 21, OT
- Saks 34, Cleburne County 21
- Samson 14, Kinston 10
- Sand Rock 19, Gaston 6
- Saraland 42, B.C. Rain 6
- Satsuma 40, W.S. Neal 21
- Selma 22, Southside-Selma 6
- Shades Valley 38, Jackson Olin 12
- Sidney Lanier 29, Lee-Montgomery 17
- Sipsey Valley 20, Hale County 15
- Slocomb 48, Cottonwood 14
- Smiths Station 16, Valley 6
- Southeastern 49, Brindlee Mountain 0
- Southern Academy 28, Patrician Academy 7
- Southern Choctaw 37, Marengo 12
- Sparkman 48, Hazel Green 14
- Springville 10, Ashville 7
- St. James 42, Straughn 19
- St. John Paul II Catholic 37, East Lawrence 13
- St. Paul's 27, Park Crossing 26
- Sulligent 23, Lamar County 20
- Susan Moore 20, J.B. Pennington 0
- Sweet Water 33, Thomasville 28
- Sylacauga 34, Chilton County 33
- Sylvania 21, Sardis 12
- T.R. Miller 45, Choctaw County 0
- Tallassee 21, Handley 7
- Theodore 32, Baker 18
- Thompson 42, Foley 13
- Thorsby 44, Verbena 16
- Valley Head 45, Alabama School for the Deaf 8
- Vestavia Hills 49, Homewood 7
- Vinemont 32, Falkville 21
- Wadley 40, Woodland 13
- Walter Wellborn 61, Lincoln 34
- Westbrook Christian 47, Ragland 16
- Westlake, Ga. 30, Jeff Davis 14
- Wilcox Academy 21, Clarke Prep 6
- Williamson 10, LeFlore 0
- Winston County 38, Meek 18
- Winterboro 24, B.B. Comer 18, 2OT
- Zion Chapel 20, Red Level 13
