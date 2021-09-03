First and 10

MOBILE, Ala. - Here are the latest scores for this season's high school football games. 

Bayside Academy 31, Excel 8

Baldwin County 2, Blount 0

Davidson 30, Murphy 7

Faith Academy 49, Elberta 13

Fairhope 38, Daphne 31

Baker 29, Foley 28

Saraland 32, McGill-Toolen 22

Mobile Christian 34, Escambia County 0

Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 21

St. Luke's 54, Washington County 0

St. Michael 24, Jackson 21

St. Paul's 16, Williamson 12

T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill Christian 6

Theodore 71 Alma Bryant 0

UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0

Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8

Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.