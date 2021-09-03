MOBILE, Ala. - Here are the latest scores for this season's high school football games.
Bayside Academy 31, Excel 8
Baldwin County 2, Blount 0
Davidson 30, Murphy 7
Faith Academy 49, Elberta 13
Fairhope 38, Daphne 31
Baker 29, Foley 28
Saraland 32, McGill-Toolen 22
Mobile Christian 34, Escambia County 0
Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 21
St. Luke's 54, Washington County 0
St. Michael 24, Jackson 21
St. Paul's 16, Williamson 12
T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill Christian 6
Theodore 71 Alma Bryant 0
UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0
Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8
Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29
