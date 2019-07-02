We recently introduced you to a 6U All-Star baseball team from Westside that is dominating.
Well, just a field over there is another team is dominating and representing our area in a good way.
"We are 20-0. We've scored 240 runs and we've only given up 21,” said Shaun Goodrum, the head coach of the Westside 10U All-Star team.
"We've worked hard. We've practiced a lot and we barely got any days off so it's been baseball every single day,” said Sean Goodrum, a Westside 10U All-Star player.
That hard work has paid off. Recently the team earned a bid to the World Series.
"I love playing with my teammates. I love playing with my friends. It's really fun,” said Dalton LaRoux, a Westside 10U All-Star player.
"It's fun to come out here and be apart of team and we work together and encourage each other to do better,” said Turner Tillman, a Westside 10U All-Star player.
Competing in the world series is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"We tell them all of the time you're never going to get to do this again so value every moment of it and they have. It's a big deal for them,” said Coach Goodrum.
With their foot on the gas, they are ready for what's next.
"The key to success is just having fun and just playing baseball,” said LaRoux.
"Having fun and never being satisfied with where you are at,” said Goodrum.
"Keep going and just try your best and don't let up,” said Tillman.
