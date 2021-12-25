MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Word came on Christmas Day that Neil Farrell has accepted his invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Murphy High School alum and LSU defensive lineman announced his decision on Twitter.
That makes four Mobile natives returning home to showcase their talents in the Senior Bowl.
Ferrell joins South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary and Tennessee wide receiver and kick returner Velus Jones Jr. in representing Mobile during Senior Bowl Week 2022.
