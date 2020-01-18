Antoinette Lewis and Savannah Jones each scored over 20 points and the University of South Alabama women's basketball team used a 16-2 run at the start of the final period to earn a 71-65 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern at Hanner Fieldhouse Saturday.
"We were able to get stops on the defensive end. They were trying to spread us out and drive, but we were able to close up some of that space in the lane and got our hands on some balls which let us get some fast breaks," said South Alabama head coach Terry Fowler. "We ended up with those layups and Savannah hits two big threes in transition. We felt that if we could put the pressure on them to have to make shots then we would be fine, we didn't need it to be a close game."
Lewis posted a double-double with game-high totals of 25 points and 10 rebounds while Jones shot 5-of-10 from three point range en route to 23 points as the Jaguars (9-9, 4-2 Sun Belt) picked up their third victory in a row. Shaforia Kines added 14 points and six assists while Damaya Telemaque recorded eight rebounds for South.
"I really expected them to double her more than they did, they played her one-on-one and that was probably because we got off to a hot start shooting threes. Once they decided to play her one-on-one we knew we were going to try and throw the ball inside to her," he said.
Jaiden Hamilton led the Eagles (5-12, 2-4 SBC) with 14 points while Nikki McDonald scored 10, with both players — along with Alexis Brown — grabbing six boards. GS's Hailey Dias-Allen recorded 10 points also.
South Alabama returns home Thursday to host the University of Texas-Arlington at the Mitchell Center. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
