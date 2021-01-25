Funeral arrangements are set for baseball great Hank Aaron.
A private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Then on Wednesday a private funeral will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta.
Aaron died Friday at the age of 86.
Born in Mobile, Aaron rose from the depths of poverty to baseball's Hall of Fame. He surpassed Babe Ruth's career homerun record in 1974.
This weekend, locals made their way to Hammerin' Hank's former childhood home to pay their respects to the Mobile native. The home was moved to Hank Aaron Stadium where it serves as a museum.
The special collection of memorabilia there takes a look back at Aaron's historic homerun record and baseball career -- many of the items donated by Aaron himself.
John Hilliard runs the museum. He says Aaron was a real humanitarian.
"We had an all-star game one time, and we wanted all of the players to have autographs," Hilliard told FOX10 News. "So he sat down in one of our conference rooms and he signed like 100 baseballs. He was humble. He had grace. He was generous. I mean, he did more off the field than he actually did on the field."
The museum opened in 2010.
Organizers are working to promote it more and attract more visitors.
