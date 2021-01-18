MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith has accepted his invite to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, making him the tenth ever Heisman to take part in the Senior Bowl.
"Obviously very pumped about it to get the Heisman Trophy winner in Mobile is a big deal," Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said.
Because of a finger injury Smith suffered during Alabama's national championship victory over Ohio State, Smith will not play in the Senior Bowl, but he'll have an opportunity to speak with scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams.
"We were working through that this weekend with his agent and when we got to a common ground about what DeVonta would come down here and be a part of we were psyched," Nagy said. "So I called DeVonta last night and had a great talk with him and his draft is starting in Mobile, we're excited about it."
Smith is the fifth Alabama player to accept his invited to the Senior Bowl this year. He joins an impressive roster of NFL prospects, including Blount graduate and Mobile's own Kadarius Toney from Florida.
The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl in its first year at new Hancock-Whitney Stadium is January 30.
Because of statewide COVID19 restrictions, the game is sold to 25 percent capacity which is about 6,300 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.