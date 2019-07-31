The first practice of the 2019 high school football season is set for August 5th, less than a week away.
We continue our high school football previews with Class 6A region one. Starting with Spanish Fort and Saraland.
Stay with Fox10 for previews of all of our teams as we get ready for kick-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.