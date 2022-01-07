MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- South Alabama's men’s basketball team canceled Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.
That's due to injuries and other COVID-related issues among players.
Per Sun Belt Conference policy, the game will be ruled a no-contest and won't be rescheduled.
South Alabama's next game is Thursday against Georgia State.
