3 Jags named to All-Sun Belt Conference volleyball team

Three University of South Alabama volleyball student-athletes were named 2019 All-Sun Belt Conference, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Senior middle blocker Kelley Hartman was named First-Team All-Sun Belt, and Iva Durdanovic and Meaghan Jones were voted Second-Team All-Sun Belt.
It marks the third consecutive season Hartman has earned all-conference honors after she was voted First-Team All-Sun Belt as a sophomore and Second-Team All-Sun Belt last season, and the first time either Durdanovic or Jones have earned the distinction. It also marks just the seventh time in program history that multiple Jaguars have earned all-league accolades.
Hartman finished the regular season as the Sun Belt leader in hitting percentage (.371), and ranked eighth in kills per set (3.08). In Sun Belt matches, she ranked fifth in hitting percentage (.341), and eighth in kills per set (3.13). Hartman has recorded 10 or more kills in 19 matches this season, including a career-high 29 at Georgia State on Oct. 4. She recorded her 1,000th career kill at USA on Nov. 1, making her the eighth Jaguar in program history to eclipse 1,000 kills. Earlier this month, she was named CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-District.
Hartman has appeared in all 30 matches this season with four starts, and has recorded 342 kills for an average of 3.08 kills per set, along with a .371 hitting percentage, 15 assists, 17 service aces, 88 digs, 92 total blocks and 0.83 blocks per set.
Durdanovic earned all-conference honors for the first time in her career. The Belgrade, Serbia, native was the first Jaguar this season to record 200-plus kills and digs. She leads the team with seven double-doubles, with four of those coming in Sun Belt Conference matches. Durdanovic has appeared in 29 matches with four starts this season, and has recorded 256 kills for an average of 2.51 kills per set, a .237 hitting percentage, 18 assists, 23 service aces, 243 digs for an average of 2.38 digs per set and 34 total blocks. She has recorded double-digit kill totals in 14 matches this season, including four straight matches dating back to Nov. 2 against App State.
Jones also earned all-conference honors for the first time in her Jaguar career. The Sachse, Texas, native has recorded three double-doubles this season, including two in two matches last weekend at Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, which featured a career-high 18 kills against App State on Nov. 15. Jones has recorded double-digit kills totals in 15 matches this season, including four straight matches dating back to Nov. 2 against App State.
Coastal Carolina's Anett Nemeth was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, and the Chanticleers' Brigitta Petrenko was voted the Setter of the Year and Freshman of the Year. UTA's Madelyn St. Germain was named the Defensive Player of the Year, Louisiana's Hannah Ramirez was voted Newcomer of the Year and Texas State's Karen Chisum was named the Coach of the Year.
