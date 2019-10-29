Antoinette Lewis poured in 22 points and Savannah Jones chipped in with 19 on Monday, leading a group of six individuals who reached double figures in the scoring column in the University of South Alabama women's basketball team's 104-51 exhibition victory over Birmingham-Southern at the Mitchell Center.
Lewis was 10-of-15 from the field as she led all scorers, while Jones connected on 4-of-8 attempts from behind the three-point arc. Jala Buster recorded 13 points, Damaya Telemaque had 12, and Shaforia Kines and Mahogany Vaught added 10 apiece as the Jaguars shot 55.1 percent from the field as a team.
"It was good for our players to get into uniform and play in the new updated Mitchell Center, being in front of all the fans playing in that atmosphere was good for us. I thought we were able to get the ball inside to Antoinette, especially once she settled into the flow of the game," said head coach Terry Fowler. "Savannah Jones had a great start to the game and got us going initially. It was exciting to get this one under our belt, we will now turn our attention to Rutgers."
Misa Fujii and Samantha Lee paced the Panthers with nine points each, and Fujii also grabbed seven rebounds.
The regular season gets underway when Rutgers visits the Mitchell Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5 with the contest slated for a 7 p.m. (CST) start.
