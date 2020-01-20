Jalen Hurts to wear special Alabama/Oklahoma helmet in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be wearing a unique helmet when he takes the field at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.
The former Alabama and Oklahoma star will be representing both teams on Saturday. The Senior Bowl presented Hurts with a helmet that features the OU logo on the right side, and the Crimson Tide styled number 2 on the left.
Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said helmet company Riddell made two of the hybrid helmets. The second one will be signed by Hurts and auctioned off to raise money for Special Spectators, a non-profit group that pays to bring seriously ill children and their families to sporting events across the country.
"That's a pleasant surprise," Hurts said. "I'm appreciative for all of the support I have from the great universities, Oklahoma and Alabama, the great coaches, the great players I've played with, and for Special Spectators, this is amazing. That is cool, cool stuff."
