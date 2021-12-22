The Senior Bowl Summit is returning to the Saenger Theatre in February. But this time it will look a little different.
Instead of an informal discussion, there will be a question-and-answer session, largely focused on the football aspect.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will moderate the event, which also features a number of big-name coaches including Alabama’s Nick Saban, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Penn State’s James Franklin and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.
You can purchase tickets in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office or online at https://bit.ly/SeniorBowlSummit. Ticket Prices: $25, $45, $65.
Executive Director Jim Nagy joined FOX10’s Lenise Ligon to discuss other changes and events leading up to the game.
