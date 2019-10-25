A pretty unique learning experience happened in our area recently.
A group of football coaches from Germany have spent the last two weeks in the Port City learning as much as they can about American football.
This all started after a group of our local high school football coaches and FCA Area Director, Dennis Hayford, traveled to Germany a couple of years ago to teach them more about the sport.
"It's amazing the game of football is an avenue to bring people together. They are hungry for the game of football," said Danny Smith, the assistant head football coach at Mobile Christian.
The coaches from the Reutlingen Eagles decided to come to what they call the "motherland" of football to learn more about the game and culture.
"Football is growing and we need to learn from the best from the motherland of football so that's why we are here and we just want to get as many information and as many techniques as possible," said Michael Haering, Reutlingen Eagles head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.