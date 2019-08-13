High school football season is right around the corner.
Our local teams with a lot of high expectations this season but for Mobile Christian they will need to forget the past and move forward if they want to reach their goals.
Last season the Leopards lost in the second round of the playoffs 20-17 against Gordo.
This season they hope to use that heartbreaking loss as motivation to finish.
