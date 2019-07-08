Former South Alabama Football player Jeremy Reaves has been doubted for most of his athletic career.
However, that hasn't stopped the defensive back from pursuing his dreams of one day playing in the NFL.
"My dad always told me you are going to face obstacles and you're going to have to get over humps in life. Well, mine ended up happening in sports," said Jeremy Reaves, a professional football player.
Way beyond his years, Reaves took that as a challenge and went to work.
"I knew in the long run that it was going to pay off for me so I always kept that same mindset of be resilient and work. There are always going to be people that are better than you but you just got to keep pushing," said Reaves.
