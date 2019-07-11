The Alabama Rawdogs know a thing or two about winning the Babe Ruth World Series.
"We've been fortune enough to win nine world series. Very fortunate for that. We've been to 19 and this will be our 20th. We have had very good success and very good players,” said Tony Hendrix, the Alabama Rawdogs head coach.
This year's team is no different.
"This team is something very special it's a lot of group of guys that is really good at the sport and takes a lot of pride and joy into the sport,” said Tyler Darby, a Alabama Rawdogs player.
A group that represents 10 high schools from Mobile and Baldwin county. Who quickly put the rivalries aside.
"We come in on our first meeting and we put all the schools up on the board and wipe them away and we all become one team and all of the head butting and the rivalries you have we get behind us,” said Coach Hendrix.
"We bond really good and we play good together. It's really fun and we are all pretty good I guess you could say,” said Jacob Bailey, an Alabama Rawdogs player.
They have a chance to prove that to their hometown next month as the Babe Ruth World Series is coming to Mobile.
"Very excited to have it here. It's the first time having it here in 37 years,” said Coach Hendrix.
They also have a chance to make history.
"Nobody has ever hosted the world series and won it at any age, so we are trying to become the first team to do that,” said Coach Hendrix.
After coming up short in the championship game last year and with a chance to go down the history books, this team is even more hungry than before.
"It just really hurt to see the other team to dog pile and so hopefully we can bring that to our hometown this year and be the first ones to ever do it,” said Darby.
