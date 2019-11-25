ESTERO, Fla. - University of South Alabama graduate Chad Lott poured in a season-high 19 points and the Jaguars outscored Northeastern 25-12 in the final 8 minutes to win 74-62 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena.
Lott scored 12 of his points in the second half alone, grabbed seven rebounds and tied his career high with four steals. Seniors Josh Ajayi and Trhae Mitchell recorded 14 points each and senior Andre Fox added 11. Ajayi grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the year.
The Huskies took the lead for the final time with 9:42 left in the contest. Lott and Ajayi teamed up to score 12 points in a 15-4 run to put the Jaguars up 64-54 with just under two minutes to play. USA went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line in the final 1:33 to put the game away.
NU's Jordan Roland, who entered the game as the nation's leading scorer at 30.4 ppg, was held to a season-low nine on 3-of-13 shooting from the field.
