MCINTOSH, Ala. - (WALA) - Washington County's own Brok Weaver will make his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut tonight when he takes on Rodrigo Vargas in Rio Rancho, New Mexico in a lightweight contest.
The 28-year-old told said signing a contract with Dana White and the UFC has definitely changed his life.
"The love and support I received from Mobile to my hometown of McIntosh has been great," he said. "I've gotten more sponsorship deals; that's how fighters live.
"Also, the support from all the native tribes around the nation," Weaver said. "It's a humbling experience."
Weaver was scheduled to debut in October against Thomas Gifford but had to withdraw from the match. Vargas enters the fight with an 11-3 MMA record and is 0-1 in UFC bouts after a unanimous decision to Alex da Silva in August.
Weaver has a 14-4 MMA mark.
The fight will be televised by ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.