It’s that time of the year again! High school football season is right around the corner so it’s time to talk football. All Mobile county high school football teams came to Ladd-Peebles stadium to give us a preview of what is in store for the upcoming season. Stay with FOX10 news over the next few weeks to hear more from all of our teams.
Mobile County high school football media days 2019
