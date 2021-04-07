Some of the NCAA's best beach volleyball teams will pass, set and spike on Alabama’s white-sand beaches May 7-9.
With an eight-team bracket, the championship will be played in a double elimination format with teams consisting of five pairs.
There will be five collegiate courts and five practice courts set up on the beach.
Plus, for all the fans, there will be bleachers and court-side seating. Fans can watch as the teams battle it out in the sand.
The state's Gulf Coast beaches have been hosting this event since its inaugural tournament in 2016 and will keep doing so through at least 2024.
