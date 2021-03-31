After 43 years of playing 16 games, the NFL owners officially have agreed to add another game onto the regular season schedule.
The new 17 game schedule goes into effect this fall.
One of the biggest changes to the schedule will be the interconference alignment for the added game.
Teams will now play five instead of four games. As AFC teams will get the home games for this year., NFC teams will do so next year.
The matchups were determined by region, so the NFC South will play teams from the AFC South.
There's still only one bye week, and preseason games will go from four to three. The 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 9.
Nfl commissioner Roger Goodell also announced this week that teams can expect to play in front of full stadiums again for the 2021 season. But some of that expectation is out of NFL control as local state leaders have the final say in how many fans can attend the games.
The NFL never officially established an attendance cap last season during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, deferring instead to individual teams in conjunction with state and local regulations.
