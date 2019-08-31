Nebraska's three second-half touchdowns on Saturday came via the defense and special teams, helping the Cornhuskers to a 35-21 non-conference football victory over the University of South Alabama at Memorial Stadium/Tom Osborne Field.
Up seven at the break, No. 24 Nebraska (1-0) extended its advantage to 28-7 following a 38-yard interception return for a score by Eric Lee Jr. that was followed by JD Spielman's 76-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Cornhuskers' final points came when Alex Davis recovered a fumble in the end zone on the first snap of the final quarter.
"I thought the guys played hard. It's still a disappointing loss for us. When you have more total yards, more first downs and your third-down efficiency is a little better [than your opponent], to come up short tells you how big of a stat turnovers are," said Head Coach Steve Campbell. "You can look at explosive [plays] and all the other things, but it's a game of turnovers and give them credit for doing a great job of creating them and capitalizing on them. That's the mark of a good football team. I was proud of the way we played."
Cephus Johnson threw for a pair of scores in the third quarter to draw the Jaguars (0-1) back within a score, ending the day 19-of-34 passing for 231 yards.
"I thought we did a lot of good things offensively today. I made a couple of mistakes that cost us and I can't make those. Overall though, I think we played pretty well," Johnson said. "We were able to execute well on a lot of plays so we need to make sure we do the same thing next week [against Jackson State]. Heading into practice this week, we need to make sure we do the same things we've been doing and clean up the things we did mess up and continue to get better."
