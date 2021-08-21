MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We all know the nursery rhyme, "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" but on Saturday at Langan Park it was row, row, row your canoe and kayaks!
Folks with paddles and oars in hand, spending the day on Langan lake for Canoe and Kayak Day
The event was free.
Some people who came out said it was a great way to enjoy one of Mobiles' many parks and try something new for a change
"We're water people, we love the water, so for an opportunity to use a kayak here inside the city, couldn't pass up that opportunity, said one participant, "I lived here 28 years and we never thought to kayak here at this park so it's incredible," he said.
District 7 Council Representative, Gina Gregory said this event has been in the works for quite sometime, "I have been pushing for very long time to get boats, canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, whatever back on Langan lake," Gina Gregory said.
Langan lake is in the process of being transformed into the jewel it was once known as. Many groups and organizations working to finally make the lake better.
"For so long people have said we really need to do something about Langan park. I remember growing up and we used to go swimming, we fished, we boated, so yeah we want to turn it back into that," said Gina Gregory.
The Mobile Bay National Estuary is working on that transformation by first tackling an apple snail problem.
Tom Herder from the Mobile Bay National Estuary said the numbers of snails have gone down and the issue is improving.
"We're doing a pretty good job. We're going to keep putting molluscicide in the water until we're done with the reproductive season this year, hopefully we'll have eradicated the snails," said Tom Herder.
Once the snails are cleared, the next step is for the lake to be dredged. A boat house is also expected to be built, so Mobilians can continue to enjoy the water.
