The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Reese's Senior Bowl came together for a night of fun and giveaways.
The first 1,000 fans into the Blue Wahoos versus the Biloxi Shuckers game got a free ticket to the 2020 Senior Bowl game.
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Reese's Senior Bowl came together for a night of fun and giveaways.
The first 1,000 fans into the Blue Wahoos versus the Biloxi Shuckers game got a free ticket to the 2020 Senior Bowl game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.