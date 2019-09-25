Cottage Hill Christian Academy's sophomore QB, Kyle Hipp, helped lead the Warriors to a 34-27 win over Chickasaw to remain undefeated on the year. Hipp completed 13-of-17 passes fir 391 yards and four touchdowns.
Player of the week 4: Cottage Hill Christian Academy's Kyle Hipp
