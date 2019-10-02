Fairhope's Junior quarterback, Riley Leonard, helped lead the Pirates to a 38-35 thrilling last second win over rival, Daphne.
Leonard finished the night 21-of-28 for 255 yards and he ran for 82 yards on 16 carries.
The dual-threat quarterback also had four total touchdowns.
