MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Game officials announced the two teams that will battle it out in the 3rd annual Gulf Coast Challenge.
This year's game will feature the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers vs. the Miles College Golden Bears on Saturday, September 19 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
A joint announcement was made by Gulf Coast Classic officials and the Mobile Sports Authority.
This will be only the seventh time in their more than 100 years of playing football that these two universities have met on the football field. The series is tied at three wins each.
"When we first started this challenge, it was always our hope that each year this game would get bigger and better," GCC Executive Director Tim Hale said. "This year we will bring two of the biggest Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference powerhouses to Mobile introducing fans to everything this great city has to offer."
Officials say the annual challenge will begin long before both teams take the field as events are being planned to spark both community and fan engagement.
Beginning this month and continuing through gameday, events will be rolled out to create brand awareness and excitement. Organizers anticipate this attention to both fan bases will provide an even greater experience for those visiting the Mobile area.
"We're very excited to be hosting another big football weekend in Mobile this fall. This will be the 5th year that HBCU football has returned to Mobile and we expect alumni and fans of both colleges will head to Mobile and enjoy another fun-filled week of events," stated Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority.
For more information, please visit www.thegulfcoastchallenge.com or call (251) 281-8202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.