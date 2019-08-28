It has been a rough August for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Preseason All-American linebacker, Dylan Moses tore his ACL and will undergo surgery which will put him out indefinitely. This comes just weeks after fifth-year Senior linebacker, Josh McMillon injured his knee and will also be out indefinitely.
The next players up are true Freshman linebackers, Christian Harris and Shane Lee.
The Crimson Tide are set to take on Duke In Atlanta on Saturday for the season opener.
